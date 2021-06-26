Naomh Conaill continue to set the pace with comfortable win over Ardara

The Naomh Conaill club grounds, Davy Brennan Memorial Park, in Glenties
Naomh Conaill are now three from three in the All-County Football League Division 1 following an 11-point home win over Ardara.
Naomh Conaill 3-16 Ardara 2-8
Following impressive victories over Kilcar and Gaoth Dobhair on the first two weekends, Martin Regan’s team put their neighbours from Kentuck to bed today with two goals in the second half from Kieran Gallagher.
Ardara did muster two late goals, though John Ross Molloy and Kevin Whyte, although Dermot Molloy smashed home a third Naomh Conaill goal at the bitter end.
It was 0-3 to o-2 after the first water-break and from then till half-time it was all Naomh Conaill, making their half-time lead a comfortable one at 0-9 to 0-4. They had 10 different scorers on the day and were disciplined at the back with Ardara scoring just the one free through Paul Walsh, although Lorcan O’Donnell did chip in with a marked point.
Naomh Conaill: Stephen McGrath; Hugh Gallagher, Jason Campbell, Conor Roarty (0-1); Odhran Doherty (0-1), Anthony Thompson, Kevin McGettigan (0-1); Keelan McGill (0-1), Ciaran Brennan; Brendan McDyer (0-2), Seamus Corcoran, Daniel Gildea (0-2); Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí, Charles McGuinness (0-3f), Kieran Gallagher (2-2). Subs: Marty Boyle for Mac Ceallabhuí (6), Dermot Molloy (1-2, 1f) for Brennan (35), JD Boyle for Roarty (42), John O’Malley (0-1f) for Corcoran (44), Gareth Concarr for Molloy (51), Jack Brennan for D Maguire (51).
Ardara: Paddy Gallagher; Nicholas Maguire, Tony Harkin, Nicholas Breslin; Kevin Whyte (1-0), Joe Melly, Shane Whyte; Robbie Adair (0-1), John Ross Molloy (1-2); Lorcan O’Donnell (0-1m), Tomás Boyle (0-1), Daryl Maguire; Paul Walsh (0-1f), CJ Molloy (0-2), Conor Classon. Subs: Matthew Sweeney for Classon (24), Cailum Malley for N Maguire (42), Danny Walsh for Melly (44), Johnny Sweeney for O’Donnell (53).
Referee: James Connors (St Eunan’s).
