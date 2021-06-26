Cloughaneely hit Glenswilly hard early and hold on for victory

Cloughaneely got off to a storming start on Saturday evening scoring 2-5 to Glenswilly’s one point in the opening quarter to lay the foundation for their first win at the relaid Páirc Naomh Fhionán.

Cloughaneely 2-14

Glenswilly 1-15

Young gun Blake McGarvey, the newcomer to the Cloughaneely senior fold, made his mark with the opening point and setting up Cloughaneely’s first goal which Aidan Doohan directed into the net. Paul Sweeney secured the game’s second goal for Cloughaneely in the 10th minute after a shot on goal by Ciaran Scanlon rebounded off keeper Phillip O’Donnell into the arms of Sweeney, who found the back of the net.

After being held scoreless for a period of 20 minutes, Glenswilly began to chip away at the gap in the second quarter with points from Sean Wogan, Shane McDevitt and Caoimhinn Marley bringing them to within six points of Cloughaneely at half-time, 2-7 to 0-7.

The game progressed on an even keel for much of the second half with Cloughaneely managing to hold on to their lead. Shaun Maguire, Aidan Doohan, Conor Coyle and McGarvey all contributed points to keep Glenswilly at bay. McDevit and Gerard McFadden did most of the second half scoring for Glenswilly to keep the visitors in the game.

Into injury time, Leon Kelly and Gerard Shiels narrowed the gap to five points. Glenswilly were awarded one more attack before the final whistle and a fumble at the Cloughaneely goal mouth resulted in Gerard Shiels securing a goal, but it was too little too late and Cloughaneely walked away with the much sought after points.

Cloughaneely: Shaun McClafferty, Michael Fitzgerald, Mark Harley, Cian McFadden, Conor Coyle (0-3), Lee O’Brien, Ciaran McGeady, Darren McGeever, Ciaran Scanlon, Cillian Gallagher (0-1), John Fitzgerald (0-1), Aidan Doohan (1-1), Blake McGarvey (0-2), Paul Sweeney (1-3), Shaun Maguire (0-3)

Glenswilly: Philip O’Donnell; Mark McAteer , Rory Crawford, Shane McDaid, Sean Collum; Caolan Kelly, Jake Kelly, Lee Crerand, Leon Kelly (0-1), Sean Wogan (0-2), Caoimhín Marley (0-3, 1f), Gerard Shiels (1-1), Conor McGinty, Shane McDevitt (0-4), Ryan Diver. Sub: Gerard McFadden (0-4, 1f)