Eleven Bradley points means Red Hugh's sneak win at Naomh Colmcille

Pairc Colmcille
It was last gasp heartbreak for Naomh Colmcille as Red Hughs hit a late winner in their league meeting in Newtowncunningham.
Naomh Colmcille 2-12
Red Hughs 0-19
After leading for most of a keenly contested fixture, Naomh Colmcille were denied at least a share of the points by a deep in injury time, Calvin Bradley point.
Bradley was the star man for Red Hugh’s and the toast of the Cross. He ended the game with a personal tally of 0-11, in a mix of strikes from play and frees.
Wille Gillespie and Keenan Diver scored the goals for the locals and also posted three points each in good individual performances.
Oran Hilley also turned in a big performance for Mark Callaghan’s young side at centre half backback.
Naomh Colmcille were down to 14 players for the last quarter after Jason Fitzpatrick received his marching orders for a second yellow card offence.
Naomh Colmcille: Matthew McCloskey; Jason Fitzpatrick, Bradley Doherty, Michael Friel; Hugh O’ Donnell, Oran Hilley, Oran Downey(0-1); Keenan Diver (1-3), Daniel Clarke (0-1); Jordan Gallagher (0-1), reece Duncan; Gavin McGee,Stephen Gallagher (0-1), Willie Gillespie (1-3), Shane Monaghan (0-2). Subs: Gerard Curran for G McGee, Sean Bond for S Gallagher.
Red Hugh’s: Luke Kelly; Gerard Melaugh, Thomas McMenamin, Jason Callaghan; Darragh McMenamin, Ryan Kelly (0-1), Michael Devine (0-1); Pauric McMenamin, Shane Gillespie; Louis Brown (0-1), Colm Melaugh, Caolan McClintock(0-1); Tim Callaghan (0-2), Calvin Bradley (0-11), Denim Rowan. Sub: Odhran Doherty (0-2)
Referee: Mark McGlinchey (Sean MacCumhaills)
