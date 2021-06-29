Not the engagement they planned but Bernard and Clare’s big day will come

Bernard Lafferty and Clare Campbell at O'Donnell Park on Saturday

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

Bernard Lafferty and Clare Campbell had the weekend of Saturday, June 26, circled in their calendar for a long time - but they didn’t expect to be spending it at O’Donnell Park.

With the government restrictions in place, there was going to be a cap on wedding guests so the decision was made to postpone their big day for another year, which meant Bernard could line out for Donegal’s hurlers in their Nickey Rackard Cup opener against Mayo.

He hurls for the current Donegal county champions, Setanta, a club of which Clare’s family are a large part. She was in Letterkenny on Saturday to see her husband-to-be score two points, although Mayo snatched a 2-14 to 0-17 victory. 

Donegal are still in the hunt, though, and will be aiming to get their campaign back on track by means of sealing a semi-final place, against Leitrim the weekend after next.

“We’d all planned for over a year and the reception was to take place at the Waterfront in Dungloe,” Bernard says. “We knew that with the numbers allowed being the way they were, we wouldn’t have got the chance to celebrate with everyone so we’ll be getting married in July of next year and hopefully we can get married with all our family and friends. As for the game it was disappointing to lose but we’re still in it and will have another chance the weekend after next.”

