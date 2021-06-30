Goalkeeper Doherty makes return to senior football

FRESH CHALLENGE: Harry Doherty has signed for Portadown.
Former Finn Harps keeper Harry Doherty has signed for Irish Premiership side Portadown.
The Buncrana native has a wealth of experience in the Irish League, having played for Crusaders as well as enjoying two spells with Carrick Rangers.
The 25-year-old, who left Carrick at the end of the 2019/20 season because of family commitments, said he hoped to 'hit the ground running' at Shamrock Park.
He added: "I’m really happy to get the deal done and just can’t wait to the new season now."
Portadown boss Matthew Tipton said: "Really pleased to get the signing of Harry over the line. He’s a goalkeeper I’ve admired over the last few years and after him taking a year out I’m delighted that he’s chosen us to continue his career again.
"I feel he can bring us a good presence and a desire to push us on."
The 2021/22 NIFL Premiership season is set to start on August 28.
