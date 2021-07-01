Four Masters edge past Letterkenny Gaels

The Four Masters team who beat Letterkenny Gaels on Wednesday
Four Masters hurlers had to dig deep to earn a narrow victory over Letterkenny Gaels in Tir Conaill Park on Wednesday evening.
Four Masters 2-11
Letterkenny Gaels 1-12
The home side started well with some well struck scores, but the visitors grew into the game as the first half progressed, with little between the teams at half time.
Both sides were guilty of some missed chances from frees and open play in the second half and the game was in the melting pot coming into the final quarter. Gaels were one up going into those final stages, in a game where they crossbar was hit three times.
The Gaels had pulled ahead by two points before Four Masters scored a somewhat fortuitous goal direct from a long range free. From there, the home side pushed on to close out the game on a winning scoreline of 2-11 to 1-12
Four Masters: Shane Patton, Daniel Gallagher, Shane McNulty, Sean Campbell, Dermot McGuckin, Stephen Pearson, Eoin McCauley, Paul Patton, Jason Duignan. Evan Towey, Oliver Nolan, Cahir McBrearty, Ian Phillips, Kevin McNulty, Tom Caufield. Subs: Victor Joe Mitchell, Sean Mulhearn, Kieron Daly, Oisin Burke, David Rogers, Darragh Martin, Sean Conway Colm Hunter
