Exciting finish as St Eunan's battle back for Division 4 draw with Pettigo

Exciting finish as St Eunan's battle back for Division 4 draw with Pettigo

The St Eunan's side who drew with Pettigo this evening

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

St Eunan’s had Peadar McGeehin to thank with his late leveller securing a draw against Pettigo and thus their first point of the season.

St Eunans 2-10 Pettigo 1-13

Pettigo were five points up in Letterkenny at half-time, 0-9 to 1-2 with Paul Robinson showing his abilities in front of the post, with the home side’s goal coming from Oisin Purdy.

In the second half, St Eunan’s fought back and were two points in front - with a Patrick Tobin goal assisting the comeback - when Robinson scored a penalty to put Pettigo a point in front. However, McGeehin’s late point meant a share of the spoils.

St Eunan's: Ronan Coady; Nathan Plumb, Stephen Nern, James Gallagher; Mark Cannon, Charlie Worth, Thomas Crossan; Liam Hannigan (0-1), Cian McMonagle; Russell Forde, Patrick Tobin (1-0), Cathal McGarvey (0-2); Peadar McGeehin (0-1), Matthew McGovern (0-3), Oisin Purdy (1-0). Subs: Josh Hay (0-1) for Forde (35), Conor O'Donnell for Nern (40), John McIntyre for Purdy (42) David O'Donnell for Worth (45)

Pettigo: Adam Mc Barron; Oran McGrath, Jack Britton,  Patrick Carr; Jarlath Leonard, Johnny McManus, Ollie McCaughey (0-3); Callum McGrath, David Robinson; Paul Robinson (1-7), Eoghan Cross, Kieran McGee (0-1); Reece Mc Grath, Thomas Beaumont, Martin Hilley (0-1). Sub: Kevin Kane (0-1) for Beaumont.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspaper is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspapers and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have over 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie