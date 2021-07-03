Exciting finish as St Eunan's battle back for Division 4 draw with Pettigo

The St Eunan's side who drew with Pettigo this evening
St Eunan’s had Peadar McGeehin to thank with his late leveller securing a draw against Pettigo and thus their first point of the season.
St Eunans 2-10 Pettigo 1-13
Pettigo were five points up in Letterkenny at half-time, 0-9 to 1-2 with Paul Robinson showing his abilities in front of the post, with the home side’s goal coming from Oisin Purdy.
In the second half, St Eunan’s fought back and were two points in front - with a Patrick Tobin goal assisting the comeback - when Robinson scored a penalty to put Pettigo a point in front. However, McGeehin’s late point meant a share of the spoils.
St Eunan's: Ronan Coady; Nathan Plumb, Stephen Nern, James Gallagher; Mark Cannon, Charlie Worth, Thomas Crossan; Liam Hannigan (0-1), Cian McMonagle; Russell Forde, Patrick Tobin (1-0), Cathal McGarvey (0-2); Peadar McGeehin (0-1), Matthew McGovern (0-3), Oisin Purdy (1-0). Subs: Josh Hay (0-1) for Forde (35), Conor O'Donnell for Nern (40), John McIntyre for Purdy (42) David O'Donnell for Worth (45)
Pettigo: Adam Mc Barron; Oran McGrath, Jack Britton, Patrick Carr; Jarlath Leonard, Johnny McManus, Ollie McCaughey (0-3); Callum McGrath, David Robinson; Paul Robinson (1-7), Eoghan Cross, Kieran McGee (0-1); Reece Mc Grath, Thomas Beaumont, Martin Hilley (0-1). Sub: Kevin Kane (0-1) for Beaumont.
