Milford continue good start with win over 14-man St Naul's

St Naul’s played almost the entire Division 2 fixture at Milford with 14 men and were beaten at the death.

Milford 0-14

St Naul’s 0-12

Stuart Johnston was sent off for picking up two yellow cards in the first five minutes, but his teammates were up for it, with Shane Conneely tying up the scores at 0-4 to 0-4.

By half-time it was still level with Kane Barrett and Christopher Barrett restoring Milford’s lead only to see Stephen Griffin score two to leave it at 0-6 to 0-6.

Again, in the second half the margins were thin as Darragh Black and Christopher Barrett’s Milford scores were pegged back by a couple of frees, with Gavin Mulreany and Griffin on the mark for 0-8 to 0-8. By the second water-break the home team were 0-11 to 0-10 in front thanks to a Conor McHugh point.

It was tight to the finish but in the end Darragh Black managed to edge a lead for the team managed by SP Barrett. Milford were down to 13, defenading for their lives after Kane Barrett and Black both picked up black cards. Cathal McGettigan rounded it off.

Milford: Shaun Gallagher; Conor Coll, James Doyle, Shay Durning; Patrick Ferry, TJ Evesson, Eoin O’Donnell; Ryan McMahon, Ronan Docherty (0- 1); Matthew McLaughlin, Christopher Barrett (0-5, 1f), Cathal McGettigan (0-1); Darragh Black (0- 2), Kane Barrett (0-3, 2f), Gavin Grier. Subs: Dylan Dorrian for Durnin (29), Tony McNamee (0-1), for McLaughlin (half-time), Conor McHugh (0-1) for Ferry (35), Pauric Curley for McMahon (48)

St Naul’s: Gavin Mulreaney (0-1); Ryan Coughlan, Barry Griffin, Dermot Gallagher; Michael Coughlan, Ian Campbell, Kyle Campbell; Stuart Johnston, Stephen Griffin (0-6, 5f); Joe Campbell, Thomas White, Martin Breslin; Brian McGroary (0-2), Daniel Meehan, Shane Conneely 0-1). Subs: Danny McDyer (0-1) for Meehan (half-time), Cathal Lowther (0-1), for J Campbell (44).

Referee: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conaill).