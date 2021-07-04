Letterkenny Gaels topple Gaeil Fhánada

Gaeil Fhánada’s unbeaten start to Division 3 came to an end at Pairc na nGael on Saturday evening as a well organised Letterkenny Gaels side fully deserved their six-point victory.

Letterkenny Gaels 2-7

Gaeil Fhánada 1-4

Letterkenny Gaels full forward Conor McBrearty opened the scoring on four minutes before Liam McGrenaghan responded for the visitors. Sean McDonagh increased the home team’s advantage for the hosts before a swift attack from the Fanad men resulted in a well taken goal by Seamie Friel after nine minutes.

Letterkenny Gaels were now starting to gain primary possession around the middle of the field and McBrearty finished off a powerful run from the right wing as he rifled a left footed shot to the net just before the water break.

Cormac Cannon kicked a good long range point while Friel responded for Fanad as both teams went toe to toe with halftime approaching. Corner forward for the Glebe men, Ciaran Kilfeather, increased their lead with a fine point at the end of the first period while hitting another good score early in the second half.

McBrearty and Johnny Friel shared points soon after as the Portsalon lads were finding it difficult to breakdown a resolute defence. McBrearty pointed again on the 20th minute and on 23 minutes Conor Walker finished to the net to give Gaels a clear advantage. Mark McAteer kicked a consolation free for the visitors late on to leave six between the teams.

Letterkenny Gaels: R Graham, N Diver, C Browne, L McAlary, D O’Cathail, D Hunter, B Diver, O McElhinney, P Doherty, S McDonagh (0-1), C Cannon (0-2), C Cullen, C Walker (1-0), C McBrearty (1-3), C Kilfeather (0-1). Sub: Kilkenny for C Cullen.

Gaeil Fhánada: S Friel, S Kerr, O Shiels, J Friel (0-1), B McGettigan, J Gallagher, R McGonigle, P Carr, M Sweeney, M McAteer (0-1), S Coyle, O Shiels, L McGrenaghan (0-1), A McAteer, S Friel (1-1). Subs E McGonigle, P Heraghty

Referee: Clint Marron Urris.