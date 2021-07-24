Donegal Half Marathon organisers appeal for volunteers

As the countdown continues to next month's Donegal Half Marathon, the organisers have issued an appeal for volunteers to help out on the day of the race.



The 2021 Donegal Half Marathon will take place on Sunday, August 29th in Letterkenny in association with the Kernan's Retail Group and the event gets underway at 9.20 am. Race director, Brendan McDaid, says the role volunteers play in the annual event is huge.



"The first Donegal Half Marathon was held in 2014, and thankfully the local people have always come out in great numbers to help. Because of the pandemic, we were unable to hold an actual event last year. The organising committee is looking forward to holding an actual race this year and we are asking people to be part of the volunteer team on Sunday, August 29th and help out in what has become a hugely successful community effort."



"The Donegal Half Marathon Committee is once again linking up with the Donegal Volunteer Centre and we are grateful to the Donegal Volunteer Centre Manger, John Curran and his team for their continued support and assistance," the race director adds.



Those willing act to act as a volunteer (minimum age is 16) for the 2021 Donegal Half Marathon can register their interest by contacting John Curran on john@volunteerdonegal.ie



Once again, Optum, which has a base in Letterkenny, will sponsor the t-shirts for the volunteers.

Entry fee for this year’s event is €30 and the cost of a relay team is €75. To enter click on the link here



