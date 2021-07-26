Donegal rowers in top form in Kerry - a great medal haul with fantastic youth performances

On Saturday Donegal Bay Rowing Club made the 450k trip to Ballinskelligs Bay in Kerry for their first of the season participation in the local Offshore Regatta.

This was the first ever beach sprints event in Ireland and well as endurance rowing. Senior and junior rowers made up the team taking part in a number of events on the programme.

The junior athletes made their mark in the U-18 category with Cian Sweeney (pictured below with his father Cathal) winning the singles event comprehensively over an arduous 2K course. Teaming up with his teammate Michael O'Boyle, they were also winners in the doubles event over the same course.

Not to be outdone, the U-18 girls came First and Second in their 2K event. Aoibhe Sweeney, Meabh Mc Namara, Hannah Morrow, and Maeve Mc Cauley were masters of their category in this event, with Aoibhe and Meabh Mc Namara also medallists in the morning Beach sprints.

In the 4k mixed doubles endurance event for seniors, Rosie Temple and Luke Keaney came Second, and Kate Mc Carthy and Eoin Dunleavy put in a great performance in their first ever race in an Offshore event.

Rosie also teamed up with Dawn Wray in the senior ladies 4K event, but were just pipped for Third place. Likewise Sophie Scott paired with Kate Mc Carthy in their first competitive event at this level.

Senior team members were also medallists in the mixed quad (four rowers and a cox) in the morning Beach Sprints.

Last but not least, Isabel and Rose Maguire were medallists in the U12 800m with their Dad, Seamus Maguire as cox.

Overall, an extremely successful outing for the club who are very grateful to the team members, parents, and to David Keeney who travelled and provided logistics in the form of food and water for all involved in the blistering heat of beautiful Kerry.

Portmagee Rowing Club El Niño, who ran the event highly commended Donegal Bay, on not only its participation, but also on its members who assisted greatly in the running of the Regattta. The club manned a safety rib for on-the-water support - thanks to Cathal Sweeney and Martin O Boyle as well for assisting on the beach.

Donegal Bay Rowing Club would like to sincerely thank the coaches Patrick Brady, Seamus Maguire, Ana Paula Oliveria Pereira, Heather McWhinnie, Cathal Sweeney and Luke Keaney, as well as all the volunteers who help make the club progress.