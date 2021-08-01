PB and new Northern Irish record for Finn Valley AC's Eilish Flanagan at Olympics

Finn Valley Athletic Club’s Eilish Flanagan ran a Personal Best and broke the Northern Irish record in her heat of the 3,000m Steeplechase at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Flanagan, from Gortin, Co Tyrone, clocked 9:34.86 in the third heat to finish 12th. Staying on her feet after a number of athletes fell in front of her, Flanagan battled to stay in contention throughout and shaved six seconds off her previous best in searing heat and unforgiving humidity at the Olympic Stadium.

Her time also broke her own Northern Ireland record, where she clocked 9:40.68 in Eugene, Oregon, in May. She didn’t progress but was content with her first ever showing in the Olympics.

"To PB here in these conditions on this stage, to a lot of people that wouldn't be enough, but I'm decently happy with that," she said. "It really excites me for that to be my first performance on the world stage. It makes me believe a bit more that I belong there, so I'm looking forward to the next opportunity on a stage like that."