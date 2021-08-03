Search our Archive

03/08/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Callaghan provides ice cool impact as Donegal U-17’s march onto Armagh

Callaghan provides ice cool impact as Donegal U-17’s march onto Armagh

The Callaghan family - Malachy, Shane, Helena and Michael from Clogher, Carrick - after Donegal's win over Monaghan in Clones on Wednesday

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

Naomh Columba’s Michael Callaghan was summoned from the bench in Donegal’s Electric Ireland Ulster U-17 preliminary round win over Antrim to kick 1-3.

Luke Barrett’s team were very comfortable on the night in Ballybofey, running out 4-22 to 0-8 winners to set them onto a quarter-final at St Tiernach’s Park in Clones against Monaghan.

Callaghan was sprung again on 39 minutes and the scene couldn’t have been more contrasted than seven nights’ beforehand. Donegal were a man down, following the sending off of Ethan Friel for two first half yellows and then a point down, 0-8 to 1-4, with Stephen Mooney finding his groove for Monaghan in the No 11 shirt.

Donegal, though, didn’t panic and after Luke McGlynn brought the sides level, Callaghan kicked two vital points for the 14 men, before another substitute Gary Kelly, also scored and in a frantic finish were 1-9 to 0-10 winners.

“We’re over the moon,” Callaghan said afterwards. “It wasn’t easy going in at half-time a man down but we stuck to the gameplan and knew we had to work extra hard then for the rest of the game. That’s what we did and we came through. We’ve been well-trained and are built for that.

“Monaghan went ahead with their purple patch just after half-time and we just had to make sure we kept playing our own game. That’s what we did. It paid off in the end. I was just hoping to get the shout. I’m happy to come off the bench and contribute in any way I can.”

One of the notable things in Clones was the collective spirit shown by Donegal, a fine trait considering the disruptions last year’s U16s and this year’s U-17s had to endure. They look like they’ve been together for years. They’ll need that for Friday’s semi-final against Ardara at Healy Park.

“We’d only one game last year and no league this year,” Callaghan added. “We don't have too much championship experience but we’re coached well and are ready for it. The preliminary round can stand to you. We got the nerves out of the way early in that match and even there, you could see from the word go it took Monaghan a bit to get going. Maybe they were the ones who were a little nervous to begin with.

“We don’t know too much about Armagh but we’ll be well-prepared by the time the game comes. There’s exciting times ahead and hopefully we can keep this run going now.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie