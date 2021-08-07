WATCH: Here's the goal that gave Finn Harps their first top-flight win at Sligo Rovers since 1998

Kosovar Sadiki scored the only goal of the game at the Showgrounds as Finn Harps defeated Sligo Rovers
Finn Harps picked up a rare away win at the Showgrounds tonight with Kosovar Sadiki scoring the only goal against Sligo Rovers.
In fact, it's the Ballybofey side's first win in Sligo in the top flight since May 1998 and here's how they managed it:
