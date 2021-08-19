Donegal golfer selected for Ulster team for Interprovincial Matches competition

North West Golf Club member Kyle McCarron
A Donegal golfer has been selected for the Ulster team that will compete at the Interprovincial Matches competition.
Buncrana's North West Golf Club member Kyle McCarron will make the trip to Shannon Golf Club as part of the eight man Ulster team.
Shannon Golf Club will host the round-robin style event from August 25–27.
