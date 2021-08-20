Epic challenge as Donegal gym owner takes on 10 Ironman races in 10 days

Newtowncunningham gym owner Danny Quigley taking on 10 Ironman races in 10 days
A Donegal gym owner is taking on a mammoth challenge starting today.
Danny Quigley, who is the owner of DQ Fitness in Newtowncunningham, is currently attempting to complete 10 Ironman triathlons in 10 days for charity.
An Iron Man triathlon consists of a 2.4 mile swim (3.9km), 112 mile bike (180.2km), and a 26.2 mile run (42.2km).
Danny is doing the challenge to mark the ten-year anniversary of the passing of his father, Colm, who himself was an accomplished triathlete and passionate sportsman.
All money raised will go towards PIETA House and the Bogside Brandywell Health Forum in Derry.
Danny said: “I have been blown away with the support so far and want to say a big thanks to everyone who has donated or plans to donate.
“It's a cause that is close to my heart and I know that every little helps these two wonderful organisations - PIETA House and the Bogside Brandywell Health Forum.”
To donate, visit: www.gofundme.com/DannyQuigley10
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.