Search our Archive

24/08/2021

Donegal's All-Ireland winner Eamon McGee to brave RTÉ's Celebrity Hell Week

Donegal's All-Ireland winner Eamon McGee to brave RTÉ's Celebrity Hell Week

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Eamon McGee, one of Donegal's All-Ireland winners from 2012, is among the 18 celebrity recruits for RTÉ's Celebrity Hell Week, which airs next month.

The 37-year-old takes part in a grueling special forces selection course designed by former members of Ireland’s elite Special Forces unit, the Army Ranger Wing (ARW). Recruits are required to pass rigorous physical, stress and mental tests, including fitness, water confidence, navigation and aptitude.

Specific tests will include cold-water endurance, height tests and claustrophobic challenges as well as various trials of strength, stamina and determination. However selection is not all about who is the fittest or strongest. It’s as much about mental toughness, the ability to endure and a dogged determination to never quit.

McGee was part of the Gaoth Dobhair's Ulster Club SFC winning side in 2018 and won three Donegal SFC crowns as a player. He also represented Donegal 154 times between 2004 and 2016, winning three Ulster SFC titles as well as Sam Maguire in 2012 under the management of Jim McGuinness.

Jason Black, endurance athlete and mountaineer from Letterkenny took part in the show two years ago with Mayo footballer Pádraig O’Hora one of only three of the entrants left standing. 

To date, two groups of civilians have taken on RTE’s Special Forces: Ultimate Hell Week challenge, and now it’s the turn of the professionals. This year's line-up features well-known Irish personalities from the world of sports and entertainment, including rugby stars Peter Stringer, Andrew Trimble and Barry Murphy, lifestyle influencer Niamh Cullen and comedian Rory O'Connor, aka Rory's Stories.

With a failure rate upwards of 90%, only the toughest candidates will survive. Celebrity Hell Week will premiere on RTÉ One on Wednesday, September 8.

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media