Donegal's All-Ireland winner Eamon McGee to brave RTÉ's Celebrity Hell Week

Eamon McGee, one of Donegal's All-Ireland winners from 2012, is among the 18 celebrity recruits for RTÉ's Celebrity Hell Week, which airs next month.

The 37-year-old takes part in a grueling special forces selection course designed by former members of Ireland’s elite Special Forces unit, the Army Ranger Wing (ARW). Recruits are required to pass rigorous physical, stress and mental tests, including fitness, water confidence, navigation and aptitude.

Specific tests will include cold-water endurance, height tests and claustrophobic challenges as well as various trials of strength, stamina and determination. However selection is not all about who is the fittest or strongest. It’s as much about mental toughness, the ability to endure and a dogged determination to never quit.

McGee was part of the Gaoth Dobhair's Ulster Club SFC winning side in 2018 and won three Donegal SFC crowns as a player. He also represented Donegal 154 times between 2004 and 2016, winning three Ulster SFC titles as well as Sam Maguire in 2012 under the management of Jim McGuinness.

Jason Black, endurance athlete and mountaineer from Letterkenny took part in the show two years ago with Mayo footballer Pádraig O’Hora one of only three of the entrants left standing.

To date, two groups of civilians have taken on RTE’s Special Forces: Ultimate Hell Week challenge, and now it’s the turn of the professionals. This year's line-up features well-known Irish personalities from the world of sports and entertainment, including rugby stars Peter Stringer, Andrew Trimble and Barry Murphy, lifestyle influencer Niamh Cullen and comedian Rory O'Connor, aka Rory's Stories.

See that fella in Full Metal Jacket who completely loses his sh*t. Definitely relate to him a bit more now. Tight scenes https://t.co/Om5Z9gW6fj August 18, 2021

With a failure rate upwards of 90%, only the toughest candidates will survive. Celebrity Hell Week will premiere on RTÉ One on Wednesday, September 8.