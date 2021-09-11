Search

11/09/2021

Donegal Sports Star Awards to hold its AGM later this month

Donegal Sports Star Awards to hold its AGM later this month

Donegal Sports Star Awards

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Donegal Sports Star Awards committee will hold their Annual General Meeting on Monday, September 20 at 6pm in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

Plans for the 46th Awards will formally commence after the AGM. For the first time since the Donegal Sports Star Awards started in 1976 the event was held virtually last January. 

Jockey Oisin Orr was the overall winner and the Rathmullan man also scooped the Professional Sport Achievement Award on the night.

The other winners at the Donegal County Council sponsored virtual awards were:

Team Award: Clonmany ‘B’ Tug-of-war team

Primary School Award: St Bernadette’s Special School, Letterkenny

Secondary School Award: St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny

Hall of Fame Award: Patsy McGowan (Finn Harps)

Coach/Manager Award: Kevin McLaughlin (Clonmany B Tug-of-war team)

Brendan McDaid Memorial Special Achievement Award: Siobhan Coyle (Gaeil Fhánada)

International Achievement Award: Rhys Irwin

Special Recognition Award: Mickey McCann (Donegal hurlers)

Appreciation Award: Danny McGonigle (Clonmany)

Youth Award: Adrienne Gallen (Lifford/Strabane AC)

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media