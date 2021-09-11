Donegal Sports Star Awards to hold its AGM later this month

Donegal Sports Star Awards
The Donegal Sports Star Awards committee will hold their Annual General Meeting on Monday, September 20 at 6pm in the Mount Errigal Hotel.
Plans for the 46th Awards will formally commence after the AGM. For the first time since the Donegal Sports Star Awards started in 1976 the event was held virtually last January.
Jockey Oisin Orr was the overall winner and the Rathmullan man also scooped the Professional Sport Achievement Award on the night.
The other winners at the Donegal County Council sponsored virtual awards were:
Team Award: Clonmany ‘B’ Tug-of-war team
Primary School Award: St Bernadette’s Special School, Letterkenny
Secondary School Award: St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny
Hall of Fame Award: Patsy McGowan (Finn Harps)
Coach/Manager Award: Kevin McLaughlin (Clonmany B Tug-of-war team)
Brendan McDaid Memorial Special Achievement Award: Siobhan Coyle (Gaeil Fhánada)
International Achievement Award: Rhys Irwin
Special Recognition Award: Mickey McCann (Donegal hurlers)
Appreciation Award: Danny McGonigle (Clonmany)
Youth Award: Adrienne Gallen (Lifford/Strabane AC)
More News
Joe Peoples, right, looking at plans for a social housing development in Letterkenny in 2019 with then housing minister Eogan Murphy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.