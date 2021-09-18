Search

18/09/2021

McLaughlin the match-winner for Stute in frantic finish

McLaughlin the match-winner for Stute in frantic finish

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Culdaff’s Brendan Fildara McLaughlin struck a dramatic 95th minute winner as Institute struck twice in added time to stun second-placed Ards in an incredible finish at the Brandywell.

Jack Millar and McLaughlin both scored to earn 'Stute their third league win of the season and make it four wins from five games in all competitions for new manager Brian Donaghey.

It all looked to be going Ards' way when they took the lead on the half hour when Christopher Crane’s cross tempted John Connolly from his goal, but the ‘Stute goalkeeper could only divert the ball into the path of Ross Arthurs who went in bravely to fire the ball into the roof of the net to make it 1-0.

It looked comfortable for the visitors until they had Crane sent off midway through the second half after an off the ball incident with 'Stute substitute Josh Gorman.

The equaliser on 90 minutes was bizarre as Ards goalkeeper Brian Neeson punched a corner kick off Jack Millar, with the ball looping back over the goalkeeper's head and into the net.

There was still time for a winner and it went 'Stute's way, with McLaughlin firing in his fifth goal of the season from Aidy McCauley's cross to start the celebrations after a remarkable conclusion to this game.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media