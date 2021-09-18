Search

18/09/2021

McGrath content to see Naomh Conaill get up and running against Glenfin

Stephen McGrath Naomh Conaill

Naomh Conaill goalkeeper Stephen McGrath starts an attack for his team against Glenfin this afternoon. Photo Thomas Gallagher

Naomh Conaill were pushed all the way by Glenfin in their Donegal SFC opener at Davy Brennan Memorial Park with goalkeeper Stephen McGrath keeping the visitors at bay.

McGrath turned two Glenfin goal chances over the crossbar in the first half as Mark McGinty’s team threatened, with Ciaran Brady and then John Harkin denied. Those stops turned out to be important ones and although Naomh Conaill stepped it up in the second half to a degree, the final score was 0-11 to 0-8.

“It was tricky and bad conditions out there too,” McGrath said afterwards. “Glenfin made it difficult for us and we knew that. We played them in the quarter-finals in Glenswilly a couple of years ago and they made it difficult enough for us then too. We got the two points so we’re happy enough.

“They played very well and in the first half they managed to get in for at least two and maybe three goal chances and that’s something we will have to look at. I was happy enough to make the saves. We managed to get up and nip a couple of scores in that third quarter and that was the winning of the game.”

Naomh Conaill now take to the road this coming weekend with a fixture against an Aodh Ruadh side who have shown form in the Division 2 of the All-County League, finishing as champions, and also with the Donegal IFC crown in the bag from 2020.

“We’ll give Aodh Ruadh plenty of respect. They are a good side, just up and won the Intermediate championship last year. They will be licking their lips with it being their first home game and we will need to be up for it. We’ll regroup and get the plan together. The week on week games doesn’t bother me so much but I suppose if you pick up a bit of a knock then it might have an impact. If we can keep fit and healthy then that’s the main thing.”

