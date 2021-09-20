Search

20/09/2021

Covid-19 outbreak threatens Dundalk squad ahead of Finn Harps replay

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Dundalk are tracking a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad ahead of their clash with Finn Harps ahead of tomorrow night's FAI Cup quarter-final replay at Oriel Park, kick-off 7:45pm.

At least four players have been ruled out with the rest of the squad awaiting test results to determine their eligibility. League rules state that the game will go ahead if a club has 14 fit and available players with the fixture conceded if they don't have those numbers.

Friday's match finished in a 3-3 draw at Finn Park.

