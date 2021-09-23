CCC order replay in Donegal SFC as Bundoran objection is upheld

Ardara ran out narrow winners when they met Bundoran in the Donegal SFC
The Donegal Competitions Controls Committee (CCC) last night ordered a replay for the Donegal SFC first round meeting of Ardara and Bundoran.
The opening round fixture, which took place in Pearse Park earlier this month, finished with a scoreline of Ardara 1-10 Bundoran 2-6, a one-point win for the home side, who came from four points down in the last 10 minutes. The Bundoran appeal against the decision questions the number of substitutes used by Ardara in those final minutes.
With the already congested fixture schedule it would appear any replay would take place midweek. Seeing the Bundoran objection was upheld, Ardara have 72 hours from last night to appeal to the Provincial Body.
More News
Brian McCracken, Stephen Caldwell (United Shredding) Tony McNamee (Donegal Downs Syndrome Association) and Ed Wickes, President Letterkenny Rotary Club
Fintra Beach is among the Donegal beauty spots to feature in national ad campaign. PHOTO Siobhán McNamara
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.