23/09/2021

CCC order replay in Donegal SFC as Bundoran objection is upheld

CCC order replay in Donegal as Bundoran objection is upheld

Ardara ran out narrow winners when they met Bundoran in the Donegal SFC

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The Donegal Competitions Controls Committee (CCC) last night ordered a replay for the Donegal SFC first round meeting of Ardara and Bundoran.

The opening round fixture, which took place in Pearse Park earlier this month, finished with a scoreline of Ardara 1-10 Bundoran 2-6, a one-point win for the home side, who came from four points down in the last 10 minutes. The Bundoran appeal against the decision questions the number of substitutes used by Ardara in those final minutes.

With the already congested fixture schedule it would appear any replay would take place midweek. Seeing the Bundoran objection was upheld, Ardara have 72 hours from last night to appeal to the Provincial Body.

