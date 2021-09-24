Eleven-year-old Corey Chambers selected for U-13 Irish Badminton team

Corey Chambers
Raphoe Badminton Club’s Corey Chambers has been selected on the Irish team for the Under-13 Swedish Youth Games.
Chambers, who is 11, is on the boys team with Jeffrey Rong, Conor Blakeman and Robert Cowan for the tournament, which takes place in Malmo on November 11 and 12.
Raphoe Badminton Club passed on their congratulations: “Well done Corey from everyone at Raphoe Badminton Club. We can’t wait to follow your trip to Sweden with the Irish team”
