Watch: Ethan Boyle's goal that has Finn Harps one up at Bohemians

Ethan Boyle of Finn Harps, left, celebrates with team-mate Ryan Rainey after scoring his side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match at Bohemians
Finn Harps were up against it in the first half against Bohemians tonight at Dalymount Park but having weathered the storm managed to force a lead goal through Ethan Boyle.
Ethan Boyle’s rifled shot has us in the lead pic.twitter.com/WXc78ZJzxQ— Finn Harps FC (@FinnHarpsFC) September 24, 2021
