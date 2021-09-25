Buncrana come to life in second half to win at St Mary’s Convoy

Losing isn’t something Buncrana are too familiar with this season but after last week’s reversal at Naomh Columba’s hands they had to get back on the horse this evening.

St Mary’s, Convoy 1-7

Buncrana 1-10

After a flawless Division 3 campaign, Duffy’s team managed that against St Mary’s from Convoy, thanks mainly to a much more incisive showing in the second period having been made chase by the locals.

Darach O’Connor’s goal was a perfect example of their capabilities when attacking at speed following a neat give-and-go with the energetic Oisin Crawford on 39 minutes to make for a 1-7 to 1-5 lead. They stayed ahead from then on.

St Mary’s, winners against Burt last time out, had grabbed a goal as early as the third minute, with Peter McLaughlin - the Buncrana midfielder - getting a deflective touch to a Joe McGill free with Liam Toye in the vicinity.

McGill added a point and with Paddy Dolan scoring a long-range free and substitute Peter Blake - on for Paul O’Leary left the field in a sling following a shoulder injury - kicking two good scores, it was 1-4 to 0-5 for the home team at half-time.

Buncrana had scored points from Odhran Doherty, John Paul McKenna, McLaughlin, Aeden Stokes and a Caolan McGonagle free. O’Connor almost grabbed what would’ve been a freak goal when he took a pop at a point and Liam Mailey misjudged the dropping ball and was relieved to see it hit the base of his post.

Mind you, Convoy might’ve had a goal through Anthony Browne before only Sean Parker; was in the right place when the ball came back off his crossbar from a Conal McDermott effort.

There certainly was more urgency from Buncrana in part two and Ryan McElhinney and a 45 from goalkeeper Parker brought them back to within one with a 45, before O’Connor’s goal swung the tide.

O’Connor pointed again and Convoy finally opened their second half account right before the water-break with a John Doherty effort that was awarded by the linesman. It was 1-8 to 1-5 with the final quarter remaining.

Buncrana had a couple of penalty shouts turned down, with Crawford and McGonagle the players involved. A McGill 45 and then a Browne point took Convoy back to within one but they lost John A Kee to a black card late on and Odhran Doherty and Crawford scored late to ensure victory for the Inishowen side.

St Mary’s Convoy: Liam Mailey; Paddy Dolan (0-1, 1f), John A Kee, Caolan Gillen; Brian McNamee, John Doherty (0-1), Conal McDermott; Liam Toye, Jack Blake; Gavin Sweeney, Anthony Browne (0-1), Brendan Bonner; Paul O’Leary, Raymond McNamee, Joe McGill (1-2, 1 45). Subs: Peter Blake (0-2) for O’Leary (17), John Moore for Gillen (36), Michael Patton for Bonner (53).

Buncrana: Sean Parker (0-1, 45); John Paul McKenna (0-1), Bruce Waldron, Sean Doherty; Oisin O’Flaherty, William McLaughlin, Oisin Crawford (0-2); Peter McLaughlin (0-1), Caolan McGonagle (0-1, 1f); Adrian Doherty, Darach O’Connor (1-1), Aedan Stokes (0-1); Oisin Hegarty, Odhran Doherty (0-2, 1f), Ryan McElhinney (0-1). Sub: Noel McLaughlin for O Doherty (59).

Referee: Shaun McDaid (Urris)