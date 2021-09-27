Donegal SFC replay between Ardara and Bundoran postponed

Wednesday night’s Donegal SFC replay between Ardara and Bundoran has been postponed and refixed.
Ardara, on Saturday, appealed to Ulster over the Donegal Competitions Controls Committee’s (CCC) decision to award Bundoran a replay in their first round Donegal SFC clash.
In the wake of Ardara’s 1-10 to 2-6 win at Pearse Park, Bundoran lodged an objection into the numbers of substitutes ruled. Their objection was upheld by the Donegal CCC and on Wednesday night last and all relevant parties were notified the match would be replayed.
The Donegal County Board today said: “The Ulster Hearings Committee are unlikely to confirm a hearing before Wednesday 29/09/2021 and the CCC have postponed the fixture of the Round 1 replay this Wednesday; it is re-fixed for Wednesday 6th October in Ardara at 8.00pm.”
