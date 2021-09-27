Search

27/09/2021

Donegal SFC replay between Ardara and Bundoran postponed

Donegal SFC replay between Ardara and Bundoran postponed

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Wednesday night’s Donegal SFC replay between Ardara and Bundoran has been postponed and refixed.

Ardara, on Saturday, appealed to Ulster over the Donegal Competitions Controls Committee’s (CCC) decision to award Bundoran a replay in their first round Donegal SFC clash.

In the wake of Ardara’s 1-10 to 2-6 win at Pearse Park, Bundoran lodged an objection into the numbers of substitutes ruled. Their objection was upheld by the Donegal CCC and on Wednesday night last and all relevant parties were notified the match would be replayed.

The Donegal County Board today said: “The Ulster Hearings Committee are unlikely to confirm a hearing before Wednesday 29/09/2021 and the CCC have postponed the fixture of the Round 1 replay this Wednesday; it is re-fixed for Wednesday 6th October in Ardara at 8.00pm.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media