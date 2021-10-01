Major milestone for Kilcar's Michael Hegarty tonight

If Michael Hegarty plays any part in the Michael Murphy Sports senior championship game for Kilcar in Pearse Park, Ardara tonight it will be his 100th championship game with the club.



That is a remarkable return from the 42-year-old, who is playing in his 26th championship campaign for the Towney-based club.



Hegarty came on as a sub for Kilcar on Sunday last when they hosted Four Masters in Towney to make his 99th championship appearance.



Has any player played that many championship games for their club? It is doubtful.



Over the 26 years since Hegarty made his debut in the county semi-final against Killybegs on September 22 1996, he has played in every season, missing very few games. The 99 tally includes two games in the Ulster club championship in 2017 against Scotstown and Slaughtneil.



In his 99 games he has scored five goals and 196 points - scoring in 68 of the 99 games - another remarkable statistic.

Speaking about the Kilcar man recently, former Donegal senior manager, Mickey Moran, summed up the Kilcar legend.



"You have to have character to be a class footballer. You have to have respect for yourself and others and he carried that with him. To me he was just a class act. He had style, panache, control, every skill in the book. He could make space among 20 people. He read the game and he could adapt and change it and inspire others to change it.



"His passing ability, taking scores, defensive ability. He was just the ultimate footballer as is witnessed by the affection his peers have for him. Now he is a tough man but there was no malice and he played the game the way it should be played.

"It was my privilege to work with him. There comes a period when you meet players like Michael who improve you and that is something I will never forget.

"I went to see Kilcar play in Ballyshannon, Brian Roper's team and they were under severe pressure. On two occasions, against a gale force wind, Michael Hegarty went down and took a short kick out and went the whole way up the pitch and scored two points. He was just a leader and I know he loved his club," said Mickey, who also mentioned Hegarty's performance when Kilcar and Slaughtneil met when he was manager a few years ago.