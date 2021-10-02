National flyweight title for Letterkenny ABC's Paddy McShane

Paddy McShane of Letterkenny Boxing Club, Donegal, right, and Paudraic Downey of St John Bosco Boxing Club, Antrim, during their 51kg bout at the IABA National Elite Boxing Championships Final
There's jubilation for Letterkenny ABC with Paddy McShane capturing the club's first Irish Elite title since 1982.
McShane won a split decision 3-2 in the 51kg flyweight final this evening at the National Stadium against Paudraic Downey from the St John Bosco club in Antrim.
Coached by his father Rory, McShane is the first national elite champion from Letterkenny ABC since Eamonn Coyle won the super-heavyweight crown 39 year ago.
Troid bríomhar idir Paudraic Downey agus Paddy McShane ag 51kg.— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) October 2, 2021
A great contest between the two, with Paddy McShane winning the fight
Beo/Live ar @TG4TV @sportireland @IABABOXING #IrishEliteChamps pic.twitter.com/ESGG1UmJSG
