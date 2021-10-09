Ward laments Glenfin’s missed goal chances as quarter-final hope slips away

Glenfin's ace marksman Gerard Ward was quite philosophical as he pondered the fact that even though his side had a whopping 0-20 to 0-6 win over Four Masters - it was just not enough.

For neighbours Sean MacCumhaill’s had just beaten Termon by six points which meant they had a 0-3 better scoring average than Glenfin and that saw the Twin Towns through at the expense of their country neighbours.

Ward weighed in with 0-9 and eight of them came from frees as a strong second half display saw his side surge well clear of a youthful Four Masters side.

“It was a good second half and we were happy enough at the break and missed a few goal chances which could have been costly,” he said. “We knew points would still be important and we kept tipping them over and had a very good third quarter.

“We were hoping to do enough to get through in the last fifteen minutes but it was just not enough and Karl McGlynn had hard luck with a great shot which just shaved the post towards the end. It is what it is and it was close but not enough”.

“Our aim now is stay senior and win the relegation play-off to go back up to Division One and we haven’t been there for just over a decade so we still have quite a lot to play for.''