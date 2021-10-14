Bundoran surfer Conor Maguire nominated for three top global awards

Red Bull Athlete and Irish Surfer, Conor Maguire from Bundoran has been nominated in three out of the four categories at the 2021 Global Red Bull Big Wave Awards.

The awards honour the athletes worldwide that are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and celebrate the most death-defying surfing of the season with life-changing rewards.

A seasoned Big Wave surfer, Maguire achieved deserved global recognition last October, surfing what is believed to be the biggest wave to hit the West-Coast of Ireland reaching 60 foot, earning himself nominations for the Biggest Tow, Ride of the Year and Performer of the Year.

The only Male European nominated in three award categories, from Bundoran County Donegal, Conor honed his skills taming the giant Atlantic swells of Mullaghmore since the tender age of 11.

Maguire commented; “This is without doubt the biggest moment of my surfing career to date and one I won’t forget. I have an incredibly supportive network and team around me, and without them I wouldn’t be able to do what I love at this level, so I am really happy to see our hard work recognised on a global scale like this. To be named up there with the likes of Kai Lenny in the Performer of the Year category, that means a huge amount to me and my team. It is definitely motivation for the Big Wave season ahead.”

$350,000 in prize money will be awarded across four categories for men’s and women’s divisions: Ride of the Year, Biggest Paddle, Biggest Tow, and Performer of the Year. Winning photographers and videographers will also take home prize money.

This year’s nominees spanned the globe with surfers representing countries including Ireland, Germany, Brazil, South Africa, the United States, and France. The majority of the nominated rides come from the infamous big wave breaks of Nazaré in Portugal and Pe’ahi (a.k.a. “Jaws”) in Hawaii, USA, but this year’s shortlist also sees rides from Mavericks in Half Moon Bay, California, USA, Todos Santos in Mexico, and of course Mullaghmore here in Ireland.

The winners will be announced during the 2021 Red Bull Big Wave Awards Show on October 29, broadcast on Red Bull TV.

Watch Conor’s Mullaghmore Big Wave Footage on Red Bull TV

2020-21 RED BULL BIG WAVE AWARD NOMINEES

RIDE OF THE YEAR

Male

Conor Maguire at Mullaghmore Head, Ireland, Oct. 28, 2020.

Grant Baker at Mavericks, Dec.11, 2020.

Kai Lenny at Jaws, Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2020.

Kai Lenny at Jaws, Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2020.

Kai Lenny at Jaws, Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2020.

Kai Lenny at Jaws, Hawaii, Jan. 16, 2021.

Peter Mel at Mavericks, Jan. 8, 2021.

Billy Kemper at Jaws, Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2020.

Eli Olson at Jaws, Hawaii, Jan. 16, 2021.

Vinicius dos Santos at Nazaré, Portugal, Feb. 22, 2021.

Kalani Chapman at Outer Reef Log Cabins, Hawaii, Jan. 16, 2021.

Wilem Banks at Mavericks, Dec. 8, 2020.

Female

Paige Alms at Todos Santos, Mexico, Jan. 11, 2021.

Michelle des Bouillons at Nazaré, Portugal, Feb. 22, 2021.

Justine Dupont at Nazaré, Portugal, Jan. 16, 2021.

Maya Gabeira at Nazaré, Portugal, Feb. 5, 2021.

Izzi Gomez at Jaws, Hawaii, Jan. 16, 2021.

Keala Kennelly at Himalayas, Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2020.

BIGGEST PADDLE

Male

Kai Lenny at Jaws, Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2020.

Kai Lenny at Jaws, Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2020.

Kai Lenny at Jaws, Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2020.

Kai Lenny at Mavericks, Dec. 8, 2020.

Peter Mel at Mavericks, Dec. 8, 2020.

Peter Mel at Mavericks, Jan. 8, 2021.

Grant Baker at Mavericks, Dec. 11, 2020.

Billy Kemper at Jaws, Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2020.

Nathan Florence at Jaws, Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2020.

Vinicius dos Santos at Nazaré, Portugal, Feb. 22, 2021.

Ian Walsh at Jaws, Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2020.

Wilem Banks at Mavericks, Jan. 10, 2021.

Female

Bianca Valenti at Mavericks, Jan. 12, 2021.

Justine Dupont at Jaws, Hawaii, Jan. 17, 2021.

Keala Kennelly at Himalayas, Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2020.

Justine Dupont at Mavericks, Dec. 8, 2020.

Paige Alms at Todos Santos, Mexico, Jan. 11, 2021.

Raquel Heckert at Jaws, Hawaii, Jan. 17, 2021.

BIGGEST TOW

Male

Conor Maguire at Mullaghmore Head, Ireland, Oct. 28, 2020.

Kalani Chapman at Outer Reef Log Cabins, Hawaii, Jan. 1, 2021.

Kai Lenny at Jaws, Hawaii, Jan. 16, 2021.

Kai Lenny at Jaws, Hawaii, Jan. 16, 2021.

Kai Lenny at Jaws, Hawaii, Jan. 16, 2021.

Ian Walsh at Jaws, Hawaii, Jan. 16, 2021.

Sebastian Steudtner at Nazaré, Portugal, Oct. 29, 2020.

Sebastian Steudtner at Nazaré, Portugal, Oct. 29, 2020.

Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca at Nazaré, Portugal, Oct. 29, 2020.

Makua Rothman at Jaws, Hawaii, Jan. 16, 2021.

Nathan Florence at Jaws, Hawaii, Jan. 16, 2021.

Francisco Porcella at Jaws, Hawaii, Jan. 16, 2021.

Female

Maya Gabeira at Nazaré, Portugal, Oct. 29, 2020.

Maya Gabeira at Nazaré, Portugal, Feb. 5, 2021.

Justine Dupont at Mavericks,, Jan. 1, 2021.

Justine Dupont at Jaws, Hawaii, Jan. 16, 2021.

Justine Dupont at Nazaré, Portugal, Oct. 29, 2020.

Michelle des Bouillons at Nazaré, Portugal, Feb. 22, 2021.

PERFORMER OF THE YEAR

Male

Kai Lenny

Peter Mel

Conor Maguire

Grant Baker

Sebastian Steudtner

Ian Walsh

Nathan Florence

Eli Olson

Billy Kemper

Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca

Makua Rothman

Vinicius dos Santos

Female

Justine Dupont

Keala Kennelly

Maya Gabeira

Paige Alms

Michelle des Bouillons

Raquel Heckert