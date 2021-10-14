Search

14/10/2021

Another Player of the Month award for Georgie Kelly with Sean Boyd taking second place

Georgie Kelly

Georgie Kelly of Bohemians with his SSE Airtricity / SWI Player of the Month Award for September 2021 at Dalymount Park in Dublin

Alan Foley

sport@donegallive.ie

Georgie Kelly has been named SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for the second time this season with Finn Harps striker Sean Boyd getting second place.

Tooban native Kelly bagged four goals in September, including a stunning late equaliser against Derry City, which leaves him on top of the Premier Division scoring chats with 18 goals.

Boyd and Dundalk's Patrick Hoban finished in second and third respectively.

The 24-year-old was also the recipient of June’s award and this is the fourth consecutive month that it has been won by a Bohemians player.

“To pick up the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland award for the second time is unexpected,” Kelly said. “It’s four in a row now for Bohs, which is an incredible achievement.

“The goal against Derry is definitely one of my best. I probably won’t score many more of them."

Brendan Devenney

Pictured at the launch of DV's Charity Ball are from left, Patrick Devenney, Imelda Devenney, Matthew Devenney, Lúcás Devenney, Brendan Devenney, Senán Devenney, Rory Kavanagh and Aidan Cannon.

Brendan Devenney to host charity ball

