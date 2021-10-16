Bonagee United advance in FAI Intermediate Cup at Monaghan United’s expense

Bonagee United continued their unbeaten start to the season as Jason Gibson’s men advanced to the next round of the FAI Intermediate Cup.

Bonagee United 2

Monaghan United 0

Goals in either half by Jamie Lynagh and Jordan Armstrong booked Bonagee’s ticket into round three. Against the run of play, Lynagh tucked home at the back post from Jack Parke’s cross on 41 minutes to open the scoring.

Two minutes into added time at the end of the first period, Monaghan striker Edward Otesanya was sent off as he collected his second booking of the evening for a foul on Sean Hume.

Bonagee made the win safe on 67 minutes when Jordan Armstrong steered to the bottom corner after Lynagh turned provider.

Monaghan, making their first appearance in the Intermediate Cup, were unfortunate to find themselves both a goal and a man in arrears at half-time.

Otesanya forced a big save from the Bonagee goalkeeper Oisin Cannon in the 15th minute. Otesanya got in around the back of the Bonagee defence, but Cannon dived out to turn away, at the expense of a corner.

Monaghan arrived with the memories of a 5-0 League defeat 14 days ago still stinging their memories.

The visitors were inches from the opener on 24 minutes as the inside of the post denied Dylan Ballantine’s header after he leapt to meet a corner from substitute Chad McEneaney. Ballantine stabbed wide when the ball returned to his path.

It was a let-off for the home side who saw Cannon palm away from Mark Mulligan soon after with Monaghan enjoying the better of things.

Monaghan went even closer when McEneaney beat Cannon in a race for possession. After getting around the Bonagee number 1, McEneaney’s shot was blocked on the line by Mark Harkin.

Just 90 seconds later, the ball was in the net at the other end, Monaghan made pay as Lynagh wheeled away.

Bonagee boss Jason Gibson gave a first start to former Institute frontman Gareth Brown with Conor Duggan also given his first competitive start.

Bonagee were out of sorts in the soaking, sandy conditions, with Mark Byrne having a trouble-free first half until Lynagh steered home.

Bar a low Parke centre, which the away net minder was able to gather, the move for Lynagh’s goal was the hosts’ first purposeful venture into the final third.

After the hour, Bonagee fashioned a good opening via Lynagh and Grant down the right. Grant pulled back for the scampering Harkin, but his shot was saved by Byrne.

Nine minutes from the end, Hessin curled wide and Cannon had to save Sarto Quigley’s header as Monaghan fought to the finish.

Bonagee United: Oisin Cannon, Jack Parke (Aidan McLaughlin 70), Jamie Lynagh, Gareth Breslin, Mark Harkin, Conor Duggan, Deano Larkin, Sean Hume (Duncan Patterson 81), Gareth Brown (Garbhan Grant 51), Tony McNamee, Jordan Armstrong.

Monaghan United: Mark Byrne, Enda Hessin, Jamie McCarey, Mantas Zalkis, Dylan Ballantine, Sarto Quigley, Simon Douglas (Ronald Kehilme 70), James Turley, Edward Otesanya, Glen Clarke (Chad McEneaney 15 (Victor Ihemje half-time), Mark Mulligan.

Referee: Marty McGarrigle