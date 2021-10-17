Search

18/10/2021

Magic McCroary hits 4-7 as Robert Emmets defeat Dungloe in LGFA Junior A final

Robert Emmets ladies

The victorious Robert Emmets team in Milford

Reporter:

Tom Comack at Moyle View Park

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Robert Emmets are celebrating a first ever Donegal LGFA Junior A Championship title following their victory over Dungloe at Moyle View - with Emma McCroary hitting a fantastic 4-7.

Robert Emmets 4-9
Dungloe 0-10

This was an incredible performance from the former county ace. Everything she touched turned into a score. And her scoring tally is all the more astonishing in that all but two of her points came from play.

The girls from the Rosses simply had no answer to the Robert Emmets scoring machine who teased and tormented the opposition at every opportunity.

And it was the first of McCroary’s goal which turned the game in favour of the side from the Finn Valley. Up that Dungloe were having the better of the exchanges and led 0-5 to 0-3 - Cora Wallace, Patrece Boyle (2),Bridgeen Walsh and Sakia Boyle had scored the Dungloe points - when the Robert Emmets magician struck.

McGroary scored a quality 22nd minute goal to set her side on their way and added another 1-1 by the halfway mark to enable the Castlefin side to lead 2-4 to 0-5 at half-time.

Up by five on the resumption the champions kicked for home and thanks to two more McCroary goals and points from Abbie McGranaghan and Niamh McBride. McCroary and company had extended their lead out 13 points by the second water break.

Dungloe maintained the fight and Saskia Boyle and Patrice Boyle - Dungloe’s two best players on the day - kicked late points but the champions were not to be denied.

Robert Emmets: Truda McDaid; Lauren Potts, Tori O’ Hagan, Cara Mc Kinney; Rachael Foy, Hannah Mc Menamin, Sarah Mc Menamin; Niamh McBride (0-1), Angie Gordon; Rebecca McColgan, Emma McCroary (4-7, 2f), Patricia Carlin; Abbie McGranaghan (0-1), Iona Mc Daid, Lisa McGinley. Sub: Caoimhe Harvey for L McGinley.

Dungloe: Sharon Boyle; Justine Boyle, Jessica Oglesby, Breena Boyle; Jasmine Gallagher, Laura Gallagher; Aine Bonner; Saskia Boyle, Arianna Bonner; Katie Wallace, Patrice Boyle, Cora Wallace; Sara O’Boyle, Bridgeen Walsh, Aideen Meehan. Subs: Rebecca Green for J Gallagher; Aoife McGee for L Gallagher; Amy Glackin for K Wallace.

Referee: Pat Barrett (Milford)

