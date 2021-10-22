Brian McEniff: Biggest game of the year this Sunday in Letterkenny

It is going to be another bumper weekend of GAA games with the biggest game in O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny on Sunday when Kilcar and Naomh Conaill meet again.

But before that looking back at last weekend, the big match was Gaoth Dobhair against Glenties. Gaoth Dobhair started off with two points and Glenties hit a few wides but then all of a sudden they got into their rhythm and once they got the goal, there was no way back for Gaoth Dobhair.

Glenties have a way of playing the game, totally in control. I couldn't understand why Gaoth Dobhair, but for a brief period in the second half, just were not up to the mark. I was expecting a lot more from them.

It was a close enough game in scores, but it was not close if you were at the game.

Anthony Thompson was outstandingly good, reading the game and has that capacity to get forward. The Dohertys are fliers and Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí, in the first half, was on fire. His goal was a defining score.

Overall, Glenties had their way of playing and Gaoth Dobhair never matched it.

I didn't see the Kilcar game, but I was surprised how easy they won. We played MacCumhaill's a few weeks ago and they were physically strong. I expected them to do a great deal better. To only score two points. Oisin Gallen was curtailed. It was a big result for Kilcar, who are in a rich vein of form.

There was a good win for St Michael's against Aodh Ruadh, who I had seen in their first two games. But it seems to have been downhill after that. I know they were missing a few, but Colm Anthony McFadden was missing for St Michael's. But then Michael Langan is a powerful figure.

There was some talk that Jim McGuinness was looking in on the St Michael's team. They are a good side. I saw them in Bundoran and when Langan came on, they took over. When he was not on the pitch, Bundoran were dominant.

The other game was spoiled by a red card at the start. I wasn't in for the incident so I can't speak on it. I'm told it was a tough call but maybe technically correct.

I would have to commend St Naul's for their spirit. They battled away and got two goals in the second half. Brendan McCole was outstanding at the back and Peadar Mogan was central to everything that was good. Big Barry Griffin showed up well too. Maybe Declan could look at him. They have a very good goalkeeper too.

On the other hand, St Eunan's are not playing well and will have to improve. There is no point in having talent and not producing. They were not overly impressive but are in the semi-final.

RELEGATION

I didn't get to see Bundoran against Milford. Bundoran were missing 11 but Kane Barrett at full-forward ran the show. They got an early goal and were able to sit on the lead. Bundoran are not going well and Milford took advantage.

The second game was a big surprise. It was the CJ Molloy Late Late Show. As they say it's never over 'till the Fat Lady sings. It was a big surprise for Ardara to beat Glenswilly. They might not have had a great season but they are always battlers.

The Intermediate quarter-finals went as expected with the big four coming through. It has thrown up two very competitive semi-finals. I'm tipping Dungloe to shade it against Glen and Cloughaneely to take Buncrana.

SEMI-FINALS

In the senior semi-finals St Michael's have a very bad record against St Eunan's. But if McGuinness is in there, anything can happen. If Colm Anthony is available it will be a big plus.

I'm giving the nod to St Eunan's, who are not playing well or putting teams away.

Kilcar v N Conaill: Good grief, could you ask for a better game. You could think about it all night. Kilcar are playing exceptionally well; but Glenties have a game plan. Glenties would have a better defence, while Kilcar have a better attack. A lot might depend on midfield. If McGinley takes his A game, it might swing it.

But it's very hard to call. Overall, Kilcar might have just what it takes, just about. It is really something to look forward to and it is also live on TG4.

Overall, fair play to the Fixtures Committee, they have got through the campaign very, very well and we have had very competitive games.

Finally, this week, my sympathies to Charlie Glackin and the extended Glackin family on the untimely death of his son, Paul Glackin in Virginia, Cavan. Charlie, although away from his native Dungloe, has always been a great Donegal supporter.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Peter Campbell