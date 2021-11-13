BREAKING: Geraldine McLaughlin's wait for an All-Star is over

Geraldine McLaughlin
Geraldine McLaughlin has been named as a TG4 Ladies Football All-Star for the first time.
The Termon sharpshooter’s 2021 scoring average of 9.9 per game was her best-ever annual average in her 12-year inter-county senior career. She was vying for the left corner forward position with Eimear Scally (Cork), and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry).
Donegal’s Evelyn McGinley was shortlisted at left-cornerback and Nicole McLaughlin was a nominee at half-back.
Meath's Vikki Wall was named as player of the year.
The TG4 Ladies Football All Stars Awards banquet, in association with Lidl, took place at the Bonnington Hotel, Dublin.
In 2018, when Donegal reached the All-Ireland semi-final and lost to Cork, Therese Doherty was their only All-Star winner. The Hegarty sisters – Niamh and Ciara – were All-Star winners in 2017 as Donegal were knocked out of the championship by Mayo in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.
In 2010, Donegal were All-Ireland IFC winners and Yvonne McMonagle, now Bonner, picked up an award.
2021 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star team:
Monica McGuirk (Meath) – 2nd award (previous winner in 2019)
Emma Troy (Meath) – 1st award
Mary Kate Lynch (Meath) – 1st award
Leah Caffrey (Dublin) – 3rd award (previous winner in 2016 and 2017)
Erika O’Shea (Cork) – 1st award
Aoibhín Cleary (Meath) – 1st award
Orlagh Nolan (Dublin) – 1st award
Hannah Looney (Cork) – 1st award
Máire O’Shaughnessy (Meath) – 1st award
Hannah Tyrrell (Dublin) – 1st award
Rachel Kearns (Mayo) – 2nd award (previous winner in 2019)
Niamh O’Sullivan (Meath) – 1st award
Vikki Wall (Meath) – 1st award
Emma Duggan (Meath) – 1st award
Geraldine McLaughlin (Donegal) – 1st award
