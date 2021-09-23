Search

23/09/2021

Geraldine McLaughlin's mind-blowing 2021 scoring averages for Donegal are her best yet

Geraldine McLaughlin of Donegal in action against Ciara Murphy of Kerry during the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship Group 4 Round 3 this year

Donegal might've won nothing in 2021 but that doesn't mean that Geraldine McLaughlin didn't shoot the lights out again - in fact her average for this year is her best yet.

Fr Seán O'Gallchóir has been keeping tabs on Donegal's GAA statistics and put together the following:

With the great emphasis on the All-Ireland final in All-Star selections and with Donegal losing in the N.F.L. Div 1 semi-final, the All-Ireland S.F.C. quarter-final and in the Ulster S.F.C. final and with an array of quality forwards in the leading counties, we keep our fingers crossed awaiting the Ladies All-Stars of 2021.  Will Geraldine get the elusive All-Star award she so richly deserves?

Geraldine was injured during the first League game of the season against Westmeath and had to go off after scoring two points.  She missed the Mayo match but was back for the Galway and Cork games in the League.  Her 2021 scores were: 

N.F.L. Div 1 v Westmeath 0-2
N.F.L. Div 1 v Galway 2-7
N.F.L. Div 1 v Cork 0-8
Ulster S.F.C. v Cavan 2-9
Ulster S.F.C. v Armagh 1-10
All-Ireland S.F.C. v Galway 0-6
All-Ireland S.F.C. v Kerry 1-9
All-Ireland S.F.C. v Dublin 1-7

Total 7-58

Geraldine’s 2021 scoring average of 9.9 per game was her best-ever annual average in her 12-year inter-county Senior career:

Games Scores Average per game

2010 13 9-32  (59) 4.5
2011 9 14-28  (70) 7.8
2012 7 6-40  (58) 8.3
2013 7 6-28  (46) 6.6
2014 6 4-29  (41) 6.8
2015 7 7-37  (58) 8.3
2016 10 8-40  (64) 6.4
2017 12 15-55  (100) 8.3
2018 10 6-48  (66) 6.6
2019 10 8-51  (75) 7.5
2020 7 5-36  (51) 7.3
2021 8 7-58  (79) 9.9

Total 106 95-482 (767) 7.2


(Michael Murphy’s average is 4.1 in his 165 games, scoring 33-577 (676).


All Donegal G.A.A. fans would dearly wish to see Geraldine join Yvonne McMonagle (2010), Ciara and Niamh Hegarty (2017) and Treasa Doherty (2018) as All-Stars.

