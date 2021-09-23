Geraldine McLaughlin's mind-blowing 2021 scoring averages for Donegal are her best yet

Geraldine McLaughlin of Donegal in action against Ciara Murphy of Kerry during the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship Group 4 Round 3 this year
Donegal might've won nothing in 2021 but that doesn't mean that Geraldine McLaughlin didn't shoot the lights out again - in fact her average for this year is her best yet.
Fr Seán O'Gallchóir has been keeping tabs on Donegal's GAA statistics and put together the following:
With the great emphasis on the All-Ireland final in All-Star selections and with Donegal losing in the N.F.L. Div 1 semi-final, the All-Ireland S.F.C. quarter-final and in the Ulster S.F.C. final and with an array of quality forwards in the leading counties, we keep our fingers crossed awaiting the Ladies All-Stars of 2021. Will Geraldine get the elusive All-Star award she so richly deserves?
Geraldine was injured during the first League game of the season against Westmeath and had to go off after scoring two points. She missed the Mayo match but was back for the Galway and Cork games in the League. Her 2021 scores were:
N.F.L. Div 1 v Westmeath 0-2
N.F.L. Div 1 v Galway 2-7
N.F.L. Div 1 v Cork 0-8
Ulster S.F.C. v Cavan 2-9
Ulster S.F.C. v Armagh 1-10
All-Ireland S.F.C. v Galway 0-6
All-Ireland S.F.C. v Kerry 1-9
All-Ireland S.F.C. v Dublin 1-7
Total 7-58
Geraldine’s 2021 scoring average of 9.9 per game was her best-ever annual average in her 12-year inter-county Senior career:
Games Scores Average per game
2010 13 9-32 (59) 4.5
2011 9 14-28 (70) 7.8
2012 7 6-40 (58) 8.3
2013 7 6-28 (46) 6.6
2014 6 4-29 (41) 6.8
2015 7 7-37 (58) 8.3
2016 10 8-40 (64) 6.4
2017 12 15-55 (100) 8.3
2018 10 6-48 (66) 6.6
2019 10 8-51 (75) 7.5
2020 7 5-36 (51) 7.3
2021 8 7-58 (79) 9.9
Total 106 95-482 (767) 7.2
(Michael Murphy’s average is 4.1 in his 165 games, scoring 33-577 (676).
All Donegal G.A.A. fans would dearly wish to see Geraldine join Yvonne McMonagle (2010), Ciara and Niamh Hegarty (2017) and Treasa Doherty (2018) as All-Stars.
More News
Brian McCracken, Stephen Caldwell (United Shredding) Tony McNamee (Donegal Downs Syndrome Association) and Ed Wickes, President Letterkenny Rotary Club
Fintra Beach is among the Donegal beauty spots to feature in national ad campaign. PHOTO Siobhán McNamara
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.