Ross Marley features as DCU pip St Mary's in Sigerson thanks to last minute goal

Ross Marley of Glenfin was a second half substitute for DCU
Glenfin's Ross Marley played the final quarter at Davitt Park in Belfast as Dublin City University qualified for the last eight of the Sigerson Cup by virtue to a last minute penalty.
Red Óg Murphy scored from the spot at the bitter end to give DCU a narrow 1-14 to 1-13 win over St Mary's College, with Marley coming onto the field in the 46th minute.
Last week DCU opened their defence of the Sigerson - they won it in 2020 the last time it was contested - with a 2-17 to 1-9 win at NUI Maynooth, with Mark Curran of Dungloe starting. Curran made his first start for Donegal last night in their McKenna Cup victory over Derry, whilst another DCU panelist, Shane O'Donnell from St Eunan's, also lined out for Declan Bonner's side.
Oisin Gallen from MacCumhaill's, Killybegs' Seamus Óg Byrne and Jamie Grant of Termon are part of the Dubliners' panel.
