Gardaí seek information on an unusual type of trailer that is understood to be stolen from Donegal village

An unusual type of trailer was stolen from a yard at Maas in Glenties between 6.30pm and 7pm on February 20.

It is believed that this trailer was stolen and driven away by what is understood to be a white Ford Transit van.

It is being reported that this van has a red and yellow reflective strip on the rear door of the vehicle.

The type of trailer that was taken is extremely unique in that there are very little 12ft x 6ft tri axel trailers in circulation.

Damage

Red and blue stickers are attached to either side of the trailer. These stickers read MFL Plant Hire and there is also an orange and yellow reflective strip on the tail door of the trailer. The trailer also has some damage to it on the front passengers side crib of the trailer.

Witnesses

Gardaí are eager to speak to anyone who was driving, or on, the N56, between Dungloe and Donegal Town between 6.30pm and 8pm and seen the van described towing this trailer. They are also eager to speak to anyone who may have any information in relation to the whereabouts of the trailer? Anyone who has any information is asked to call Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071-9858530 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.