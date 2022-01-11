Search

11 Jan 2022

'The N56 is not the M50 and planning issues need addressed' - Cllr

'The N56 is not the M50 and planning issues need addressed' - Cllr

Councillor Anthony Molloy

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Councillor Anthony Molloy said there is a huge difference between the M50 and the N56 and that planning issues in relation to the road need to be addressed.
Cllr Molloy was speaking at the Glenties Municipal Distict meeting which was held online earlier today. 
“We still need planning on the N56,” he said.

The Donegal accent is voted the sexiest accent in Ireland, again

Dublin men are thought to be the handsomest in the country

The Ardara-based councillor said that people who were not able to build on the N56 were having to move away and build elsewhere away from their family and land.
Cllr Molloy said he raised the issue before and it was one that needs to be progressed and pushed forward.
“We are trying to encourage people home to Ardara, Glenties and Dungloe. It is a shame that they cannot get building,” he said.
He was supported in his comments by Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig who said there are people who are trying to build homes in the Gaeltacht areas. He said the Gaeltacht area is a place that is on its knees economically and that people need to be able to come home from abroad to live. He called for a delegation to go to Dublin and speak to the minister about planning issues relating to the N56.

Late GAA player’s trust backs NUIG research into cure for sudden adult death syndrome

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media