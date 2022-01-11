'The N56 is not the M50 and planning issues need addressed' - Cllr

Councillor Anthony Molloy said there is a huge difference between the M50 and the N56 and that planning issues in relation to the road need to be addressed.

Cllr Molloy was speaking at the Glenties Municipal Distict meeting which was held online earlier today.

“We still need planning on the N56,” he said.

The Ardara-based councillor said that people who were not able to build on the N56 were having to move away and build elsewhere away from their family and land.

Cllr Molloy said he raised the issue before and it was one that needs to be progressed and pushed forward.

“We are trying to encourage people home to Ardara, Glenties and Dungloe. It is a shame that they cannot get building,” he said.

He was supported in his comments by Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig who said there are people who are trying to build homes in the Gaeltacht areas. He said the Gaeltacht area is a place that is on its knees economically and that people need to be able to come home from abroad to live. He called for a delegation to go to Dublin and speak to the minister about planning issues relating to the N56.