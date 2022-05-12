New mainstream and special needs facilities for Rosses Community School

Significant development works will see a new special needs education facility and a new mainstream facility at Rosses Community School.

Donegal County Council has granted conditional planning permission for the works at the Dungloe school.

Demolition works have been approved for the existing school building.

The development, at Chapel Road, Dungloe, will see the construction of a single-storey extension to the front of the school for a special needs education facility.

A two-storey extension to the west side of the school will see additional mainstream accommodation at the school.

The vehicular exit from the Link Road to Chapel Road will be relocated.

Additional car parking, bus drop off, landscaping and other associated site works have been approved by the local authority.

The application was made in the name of the Board of Management of Rosses Community School.

The planning permission is subjected to 13 conditions laid down by Donegal County Council, which are mainly to prevent flooding and in the interest of orderly development.

Some parking spaces are to be provided with cables to enable the future provision of electric charging of motor vehicles.

All road and junction improvements, including the installation of pedestrian crossings, footpaths and kerbs, are to be completed prior to the first use of the extension.