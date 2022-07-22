Buoyant spirits as Float for Hopes takes to the waves for a second year

The second annual Float for Hope Boat Run will take place tomorrow, Saturday, July 23 in aid of Water Safety Awareness and Dungloe Community Hospital.

The route taken by the boats will be from Burtonpot Pier to Arranmore and surrounding Islands.

This year, John Joe McBride, the founder of Gort na Sade Seals and Float For Hope has organised the event based on Water Safety Awareness and to also raise funds for the Dungloe Community Hospital.

If you would like to donate, please click here.

All wishing to take part are welcome from 9am. There will be a number of demonstrations from different marine organisations.

DJ Tubbs will provide entertainment for the day. Float For Hope Tee shirts and hats will be on sale from 9am. Float For Hope small wooden boats will be on display and for sale, these boats will set sail at sundown to remember those who have been lost at sea. The closing tune this year will be the "Lonesome Boat Man.” The tune will be played by local musicians to conclude the event.

Father Pat Ward and Father John Joe Duffy will perform a blessing of the boats at Burtonport Pier at 2.30pm. A full health and safety protocol will be in place and everyone attending must abide by the Coastguard rules, at all times, throughout the day.

Details and route for the day can be found here.

The Arranmore Ferries will travel with musicians on board. It is advised that pre-booking by donation should be done in advance to secure a seat. If anyone has a boat, and would like to join in on the day, and obey all water safety rules, they are more than welcome. Is is expected that there will be more than 100 boats joining in on the day. A donation per boat entry is appreciated.