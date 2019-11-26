Everyone welcome to a Christmas dance in restored old Donegal church

Everyone is invited to don their dancing shoes for a night of fun and entertainment in the old St Mary's Church in Killymard.

With live music from Benny McGroary, Kevin McHugh and Peter Kane, this promises to be a great night out.

The dance takes place on Monday, December 2 from 8.00pm to 10.30pm.

A six-week course of beginner's dance classes in the old church has just come to an end. Participants are looking forward to showing off their new skills in the jive, waltz, quickstep, foxtrot, barn dances, slush and more. More experienced dancers can also look forward to a fantastic evening.

There will be refreshments and a raffle on the night. Admission is €7.

Meanwhile, the knitting group has been busy making much needed items of clothing for premature babies, hats for the homeless, jumpers for newborn babies in Africa and bravery blankets for Our Lady's Hospital For Sick Children in Dublin.

Other upcoming events in the old church include a Monster 25 Card Drive on December 14.

Updates and further information can be found on the Killymard Old Church Restoration Facebook Page.