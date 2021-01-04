Need a new series to binge? Here's the full list of everything coming to Netflix in January

Netflix has released the details of all the TV shows, movies, documentaries and more landing on the streaming platform across January.

With the evening's getting longer, darker and colder - and another national lockdown - spending another dull evening curled up on the sofa binge-watching TV series is likely on the cards for most of us.

Here's a selection of new shows and movies that have just landed on Netflix - choose your poison from the list below, grab some treats, and you're sorted!

NETFLIX ORIGINAL TV SERIES

Cobra Kai: Season 3 Now on Netflix

Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Season Three finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.

The Circle Now on Netflix

Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward $100,000.

Headspace Guide to Meditation Now on Netflix

Take a deep breath and start the new year by being kind to your mind with the new Netflix original series Headspace Guide to Meditation. Over the course of eight animated episodes, Andy Puddicombe—former Buddhist monk and co-founder of the globally beloved Headspace meditation app—takes viewers through the benefits and science behind meditation.

Each 20-minute episode showcases a different mindfulness technique that aids in the practice of meditation—focusing on subjects such as stress, sleep, and letting go—and ends with a guided meditation at the finale of every chapter. Headspace Guide to Meditation provides a moment of stillness and illustrates that practicing meditation is easy and accessible for everyone. Headspace Guide to Meditation is the first of three series with Headspace and Vox Media Studios, with subsequent series to include Headspace Guide to Sleep and an interactive experience.

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 Now on Netflix

Shea and Syd McGee keep the dream alive for families in search of stylish spaces, whether it's a comfy cabin or a manor sporting NBA-worthy hoops.

Monarca: Season 2 Now on Netflix

The Carranza siblings face a new enemy in their cousin Sofía, as past actions threaten to dismantle the future of the Monarca empire.

¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 05/01/2021

Crooked cakes, deflated bakes and hapless takes on Pancho Villa and Einstein put the pressure of amateur pastry chefs hoping to win a sweet cash prize.

History of Swear Words 05/01/2021

An education in expletives: the history lesson you didn’t know you needed. History of Swear Words, hosted by Nicolas Cage, is a loud and proudly profane series that explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words. Through interviews with experts in etymology, pop culture, historians and entertainers, the six-episode series dives into the origins of “F**k”, “Sh*t”, “B*tch”, “D**k”, “Pu**y”, and “Damn”. History of Swear Words will premiere globally on Netflix on January 5, 2020.

History of Swear Words features Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. Experts include Benjamin Bergen (PhD, Cognitive Scientist, Author of What The F), Anne Charity Hudley (PhD, Linguist and Educator), Mireille Miller-Young (PhD, Professor of Feminist Studies), Elvis Mitchell (Film Critic/Host of The Treatment on KCRW), Melissa Mohr (PhD, Author of Holy Sh*t: A Brief History of Swearing), and Kory Stamper (Lexicographer, Author Of Word By Word).

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 08/01/2021

Raphael Rowe, who spent years in prison for a crime he didn't commit, volunteers to go behind bars in the Philippines, Greenland and South Africa.

The Netflix Afterparty Coming in January

The Netflix Afterparty is a first-of-its-kind weekly comedy panel show where comedians, casts, and creators come to chat about the buzziest shows and films. Hosts David Spade, Fortune Feimster, and London Hughes will also be joined by a different Netflix comedian to round out the panel.

Lupin 08/01/2021

Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin, gentleman thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family.

Bling Empire 15/01/2021

Bling Empire follows a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends (and frenemies) in Los Angeles. While their days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees, don’t let the glitz and glamour fool you. Between running multi-billion dollar businesses and traveling the world, these friends are as good at keeping secrets as they are at spilling them. And there is certainly no shortage of secrets.

Disenchantment: Part 3 15/01/2021

Bean must step up her princess game amid royal plots, deepening mysteries, King Zøg's increasing instability and concerns about who will rule Dreamland.

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) 23/01/2021

Everything comes unravelling for three successful women who work on a radio show as twists, turns and troubles plague their seemingly happy marriages.

Bonding: Season 2 Coming in January

Totally broke and banned from every dungeon in New York City, best friends Tiff and Pete work to rebuild their reputations in the bondage community.

Spycraft 20/01/2021

This is a look at the gadgetry behind some of history’s greatest stories of espionage, the minds that invented them and the agents that used them.

Call My Agent!: Season 4 21/01/2021

The agents at top Paris talent firm ASK are back for a fourth season with Andrea in charge and the agency in a precarious state.

Busted!: Season 3 22/01/2021

In the third season of this hybrid reality-scripted variety show, celebrity sleuths take a stab at solving smaller crimes that lead to a larger mystery.

Fate: The Winx Saga 22/01/2021

Filmed in Ireland, Fate: The Winx Saga follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their magical powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence. From creator Brian Young (THE VAMPIRE DIARIES), Fate: The Winx Saga is a live-action reimagining of the Italian cartoon WINX CLUB from Iginio Straffi.

Blown Away: Season 2 22/01/2021

The hot shop is open! A new batch of glass-blowing artists from around the world battle the heat, the clock and each other in 10 dynamic challenges.

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) 20/01/2021

Two very different women form a peculiar family when they discover that their 6-month-old children were erroneously exchanged at birth.

50M2 Coming in January

After betraying his bosses, a hitman hides out in a vacant tailor shop, where he's mistaken for the late owner's son, an identity he decides to embrace.

WEEKLY TV SERIES

Riverdale: Season 5 21/01/2021

Archie and the gang are back for another season of this teen drama.

Snowpiercer: Season 2 26/01/2021

It’s another season of the post-apocalyptic drama in which Earth has frozen over and the last surviving humans live on a giant train circling the globe.

NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILMS

Pieces of a Woman 07/01/2021

A heart-breaking home birth leaves a woman (Vanessa Kirby) grappling with the profound emotional fallout, isolated from her partner and family by a chasm of grief.

What Happened to Mr. Cha? Now on Netflix

With the peak of his career long behind him, an actor clings to his past glory — until a sudden wake-up call forces him to face who he's become.

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) Now on Netflix

When the brakes slam on his wedding, Roy accepts a challenge from a new foe to race for his runaway bride at the iconic Nürburgring track in Germany.

The Heartbreak Club 14/01/2021

A near-bankrupt coffee shop finds new life when the owner finds love — but it doesn’t last. Then, he learns his broken heart may be just what he needed.

Stuck Apart (Azizler) 08/01/2021

Knee-deep in a midlife crisis, Aziz seeks solace from his mundane job, lonesome friends and rowdy family as he puts on an act of sanity.

Outside the Wire 15/01/2021

Set in the future, Harp (Damson Idris), a drone pilot, is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for Leo (Anthony Mackie), an android officer, tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do. Outside the Wire is directed by Mikael Håfström

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) 15/01/2021

While her mother is abroad, an 18-year-old who's lived in a hippie commune all her life sneaks out into the real world to find her biological father.

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) 22/01/2021

When Eva’s grandmother decides to marry her best friend, Celia, Eva worries what her conservative fiancé and his family will think.

The Dig 29/01/2021

When a wealthy widow (Carey Mulligan) hires an amateur archaeologist (Ralph Fiennes) to excavate burial mounds on her estate, they uncover history-changing treasure.

The White Tiger 22/01/2021

The ambitious driver for a rich Indian family uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and become an entrepreneur. Based on the bestselling novel.

Penguin Bloom 27/01/2021

Penguin Bloom tells the true story of Sam Bloom (Academy Award® nominated Naomi Watts) a young mother whose world is turned upside down after a near-fatal accident leaves her unable to walk. Sam's husband, (Andrew Lincoln), her three young boys and her mother (Academy Award® nominated Jacki Weaver), are struggling to adjust to their new situation when an unlikely ally enters their world in the form of an injured baby magpie they name Penguin. The bird’s arrival is a welcome distraction for the Bloom family, eventually making a profound difference in the family's life

June & Kopi Coming Soon

After being rescued by a loving couple, a stray dog must learn how to trust and accept her new family.

Finding 'Ohana 29/01/2021

A summer in rural Oahu takes an exciting turn for two Brooklyn-raised siblings when a journal pointing to long-lost treasure sets them on an epic adventure with new friends, and leads them to reconnect with their Hawaiian heritage.

Below Zero (Bajocero) 29/01/2021

When a prisoner transfer van is attacked, the cop in charge must fight those inside and outside while dealing with a silent foe: the icy temperatures.

NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARIES

The Minimalists: Less Is Now Now on Netflix

They've built a movement out of minimalism. Longtime friends Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus share how our lives can be better with less.

Tony Parker: The Final Shot 06/01/2021

This documentary examines the background and career of Tony Parker, whose determination led him to become one of the greatest French basketball players.

Surviving Death 06/01/2021

From director and executive producer, Ricki Stern (Reversing Roe, Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work), and based on best-selling author and journalist Leslie Kean’s book, Surviving Death is an in-depth investigative series exploring the possibility of an afterlife.

Over six episodes, Surviving Death explores questions that have been contemplated throughout time: What does it mean to die, and is death the end of our existence? Weaving together innovative new research with firsthand accounts from those who’ve been close to—and even experienced—death, the series takes viewers on an extraordinary journey into a world beyond human existence as we know it.

Pretend It’s a City 08/01/2021

Writer Fran Lebowitz discusses life in New York City as a reader, walker and incisive observer of the changes in contemporary culture and the city.

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy 11/01/2021

A cheap, powerful drug emerges during a recession, igniting a moral panic fueled by racism. Explore the complex history of crack in the 1980s.

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer 13/01/2021

Beneath the sunlit glamor of 1985 L.A. lurks a relentless serial killer, a willing acolyte of evil. Two detectives won't rest until they catch him.

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints 29/01/2021

From Emmy-award winning filmmaker Rudy Valdez (The Sentence), Imagine Documentaries, and Disarming Films comes We Are: The Brooklyn Saints, a four-part documentary series following a youth football program in the heart of inner city East NY, Brooklyn. Geared towards boys 7-13 years old, the Brooklyn Saints program is more than a sport – it’s a family, and a vehicle for opportunity.

Through intimate verité footage, the series immerses us in the world of Brooklyn Saints football and their community, chronicling the personal stories of the driven young athletes, as well as the support system and challenges of coaches and parents rallying behind them. Over the course of a season, we witness the Saints’ power on and off the field, as they celebrate victories and overcome losses, both personal and athletic. Raw and authentic, the pressures of adolescence unfolds in real time as the boys work to propel themselves to a brighter future.

NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Parts 1-2 Now on Netflix

Young trainer Ash and his new friend Goh become research fellows at Professor Cerise's laboratory, traveling all over the world to learn about Pokémon.

Gabby's Dollhouse 05/01/2021

Cute cats, quirky crafts and colorful magic! Join kitty enthusiast Gabby and her sidekick Pandy Paws as they team up for a series of animated adventures.

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival 08/01/2021

An innocent toddler's boundless curiosity-- and extraordinary might --lead to mischief and adventure in his small Indian town.

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 15/01/2021

From the snowy Himalayas to the pyramids of Egypt, Carmen and friends race to stay one step ahead of V.I.L.E. on their latest adventures.

Hello Ninja: Season 4 19/01/2021

In their fourth season, Wesley, Georgie and Pretzel go on more fun-filled adventures, solve mysteries and learn important life lessons along the way.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 22/01/2021

The teen campers still on the run from dinosaurs find hope of a rescue with a small group of eco-tourists. But things aren’t what they seem.

Go Dog Go 26/01/2021

Handy and inventive pup Tag chases adventure with her best pal, Scooch, solving problems and helping the citizens of Pawston along the way.

NETFLIX ANIME

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 08/01/2021

In part two of this fantasy trilogy, Jack, Victoria and Kirtash have grown and so have their problems. Are they still destined to change Idhún's fate?