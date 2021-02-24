Relay For Life Donegal goes virtual for 2021 and team registration is now open

Relay For Life is going virtual for 2021 and team registration is now open.

A massive fundraiser for cancer services and research, Relay For Life is also an important event in the calendar for those affected by cancer.

Relay For Life Donegal takes place on the LYIT campus over two days each year. It celebrates those who have survived cancer while remembering those lost to cancer and acknowledging the important work of those who care for loved ones going through cancer.

From entertainment to informative talks, organisers put on a packed programme each year. This is greatly enhanced by the input of the many teams that take part. Between them, team participants walk the track for 24 hours in solidarity with cancer patients and their personal journeys.

This year’s virtual event takes place on Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6. Anyone wishing to register a team or who would like more information can contact relayforlifedonegal@gmail.com.

More information and regular updates can also be found on the Relay For Life Donegal Facebook page.

Further details and a flavour of what Relay For Life is all about can be seen on the organisation’s new website donegalrelayforlife.com