Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Relay For Life Donegal goes virtual for 2021 and team registration is now open

This year's event is more important than ever in terms of fundraising and showing solidarity

Relay For Life Donegal goes virtual for 2021 and team registration is now open

Relay For Life will be different this year but the ethos is still the same

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Relay For Life is going virtual for 2021 and team registration is now open.

A massive fundraiser for cancer services and research, Relay For Life is also an important event in the calendar for those affected by cancer. 

Relay For Life Donegal takes place on the LYIT campus over two days each year. It celebrates those who have survived cancer while remembering those lost to cancer and acknowledging the important work of those who care for loved ones going through cancer. 

From entertainment to informative talks, organisers put on a packed programme each year. This is greatly enhanced by the input of the many teams that take part. Between them, team participants walk the track for 24 hours in solidarity with cancer patients and their personal  journeys.  

This year’s virtual event takes place on Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6. Anyone wishing to register a team or who would like more information can contact relayforlifedonegal@gmail.com.

More information and regular updates can also be found on the Relay For Life Donegal Facebook page.

Further details and a flavour of what Relay For Life is all about can be seen on the organisation’s new website donegalrelayforlife.com

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie