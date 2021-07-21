Search our Archive

21/07/2021

Camile Thai is new title sponsor for Mullaghmore Regatta

Organisers of the Mullaghmore Sailing Club (MSC) are delighted to announce that Camile Thai is the new title sponsor for the  annual regatta which takes place from July 23-25. 

MSC Commodore, Michael Czubala said: "We are really pleased to have Camile Thai come on board and a big  thank you for their support. We’re looking forward to delivering an exceptional three days sailing for our  members and visitors."

The organisers have also for the first time registered the regatta as part of the ‘Clean Regatta’ campaign which is part of a global initiative promoting best practice in water based events as part of the effort  towards restoring waterway and ocean health.  

Mullaghmore is in north Sligo and the racing takes place in the sheltered bay against the backdrop of the Donegal mountains to the north and the dramatic Dartry range with the imposing Ben Bulben and  Benwisken to the south. The earliest record of this event is on a poster dated August 24, 1885 when they advertised races for both trawlers and Green Castle Yawls – followed by a donkey race on the village green. 

Things have moved on a bit since then and this year there will be mix of visiting and local yachts with lots of  competition within the J24 fleet where numbers have grown significantly in the Sligo clubs over the past few years. There will be a special categories for boats crewed by Under 25’s and Women at the Helm. 

Details and online entry for the Camile Thai Mullaghmore Regatta here

