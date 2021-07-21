WATCH: A blessing of the boats draws upon the histories of Fanad Lighthouse

A Blessing Of The Boats By The Village Mothers is a new art installation, curated by Dani Gill for The Lighthouse Project 2021, featuring the writing of poet Annemarie Ní Churreáin, with the sound and visuals of artist Laura Sheeran.
It draws upon histories of Fanad Lighthouse, fishermen superstitions, the female voice and the influence of lullaby.
The Lighthouse Project is part of the wider EU project ’Spot-Lit’, featuring innovative offerings in literature from Scotland, Finland, Northern Ireland and Iceland.
The programme takes place in six counties around Ireland in 2021. The Lighthouse Project is supported by The Western Development Commission, the EU Northern Periphery and Artic Programme, and The Arts Council of Ireland. Earagail Arts Festival is the Commissioning Partner of the Fanad Head site.
