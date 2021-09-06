Search

06/09/2021

Fantastic lineup and much to look forward to - details of Rory Gallagher Festival 2022 revealed

The festival makes a very welcome return to Ballyshannon

Rory Gallagher Festival

The Rory Gallagher Festival will be back with a bang in 2022

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Email:

siobhanjournalism@gmail.com

It has been confirmed that the Rory Gallagher International Tribute Festival will return in 2022, and there is much to look forward to for music fans travelling to the world famous event. 

The festival will take place in Ballyshannon on June 2 to 5, 2022 and the Erneside town is sure to be filled with a celebratory atmosphere as the festival makes a most welcome return after a two-year break.

Tickets for cancelled festivals will be exchanged. 

A spokesperson said: "The hugely popular International Festival celebrating Ireland's Greatest Guitarist – Rory Gallagher with leading Festival Big Top acts appearing in 2022 in Ballyshannon. 

"All Ticket Holders will receive new tickets in the weeks ahead. 

"Stay Safe and we hope to meet you in June 2022."

The Big Top lineup is as follows:

Friday, June 3
Horslips, Eric Gales Band, Pat McManus Band, Fresh Evidence 

Saturday, June 4
Walter Trout, Eric Bell Band, Sinnerboy, Crow Black Chicken 

Sunday, June 5
Band of Friends, Grand Slam, Johnny Gallagher, Richie Malone

Tickets for all three nights cost €75, or €30 per night.

Many other acts are also on the programme, with more to be confirmed. 

Tickets and further details are available at https://www.rorygallagherfestival.com/tickets.html?ct=t%28Rory+Gallagher+International+Festival+2019_COPY_01%29

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media