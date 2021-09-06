Fantastic lineup and much to look forward to - details of Rory Gallagher Festival 2022 revealed

The Rory Gallagher Festival will be back with a bang in 2022
It has been confirmed that the Rory Gallagher International Tribute Festival will return in 2022, and there is much to look forward to for music fans travelling to the world famous event.
The festival will take place in Ballyshannon on June 2 to 5, 2022 and the Erneside town is sure to be filled with a celebratory atmosphere as the festival makes a most welcome return after a two-year break.
Tickets for cancelled festivals will be exchanged.
A spokesperson said: "The hugely popular International Festival celebrating Ireland's Greatest Guitarist – Rory Gallagher with leading Festival Big Top acts appearing in 2022 in Ballyshannon.
"All Ticket Holders will receive new tickets in the weeks ahead.
"Stay Safe and we hope to meet you in June 2022."
The Big Top lineup is as follows:
Friday, June 3
Horslips, Eric Gales Band, Pat McManus Band, Fresh Evidence
Saturday, June 4
Walter Trout, Eric Bell Band, Sinnerboy, Crow Black Chicken
Sunday, June 5
Band of Friends, Grand Slam, Johnny Gallagher, Richie Malone
Tickets for all three nights cost €75, or €30 per night.
Many other acts are also on the programme, with more to be confirmed.
Tickets and further details are available at https://www.rorygallagherfestival.com/tickets.html?ct=t%28Rory+Gallagher+International+Festival+2019_COPY_01%29
