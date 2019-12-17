Donegal knitters helping those in need this Christmas

Contact
Knitters from the community of Killymard in the Donegal Town area have been putting their skills to good use to help other people.
A knitting group has been meeting up in the old St Mary's Church for the last few months.
The ladies involved have been working together to make beautiful hand-crafted items that will benefit those in need, both locally and in developing countries.
Among the items to be knitted by this generous-spirited group of women were 110 hats which will be distributed to homeless people through the Simon Community.
The ladies have also been busy making tiny, beautiful garments for premature babies. Items such as these are crucial in keeping premature babies warm and cosy. But they are difficult to find in shops, and many parents of premature babies have arrived to hospital in an emergency situation and will not have had time to prepare. These hand-knitted items will no doubt be very much appreciated.
The knitters also made 'fish and chip' jumpers which will be sent to places in Africa where there is often nothing with which to clothe newborn babies.
The ladies held a showcase of their work in St Mary's Church, Killymard last week. This was an opportunity for them to take stock of what they had achieved while enjoying a cuppa and a chat.
They are looking forward to resuming their knitting evenings in February.
