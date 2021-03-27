HAVE YOUR SAY - Should Donegal's hairdressers be allowed to open for those who are fully vaccinated?

Contact
Do you think hairdressers should be allowed to reopen for people who are fully vaccinated?
Yes, hairdressers should be allowed to reopen for people who are fully vaccinated
No, hairdressers should not be allowed to reopen any earlier for people who are vaccinated
The Irish Hairdressers Federation is calling for salons to be allowed to reopen for those clients who are fully vaccinated.
They say this will be a huge boost for the mental health and well-being of those who have had to undergo the strictest lockdown for the last year and to frontline workers.
Do you agree?
