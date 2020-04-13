HAVE YOUR SAY: Poll - What do Donegal people find hardest about lockdown?

Contact
What do you find most difficult about lockdown?
Not seeing family members
Not meeting my friends
Struggling to focus on work at home
Not being able to eat out
Caring for a person in my household with additional needs
Finding it hard to keep children occupied
Finding it difficult to help children with schoolwork
Lockdown has been extended for another three weeks to help stem the spread of Covid-19.
We all know it is necessary, but some people find it harder than others.
What is the single biggest challenge for you during lockdown?
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.